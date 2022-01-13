14 years on, Sopore hospital building awaits completion

Sopore: The residents of Botingo and adjacent villages Thursday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to complete the New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) at Botingo in the Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district even after the passage of 14 years.

The residents said that soon after the Botingo Sub Centre was upgraded to New Type Primary Health NTPHC in 2007, a two-storey building was approved for it following which the construction work was taken up but after the passage of 14 years, it remained incomplete.

They said that the health centre caters to a huge chunk of population spread over dozens of villages including Botingo, Watlab, Margrypora, Malpora, Mapanpora, Hatlungu, Warpora, Janwara, Arzan Sabun, and Cheerhaar but due to lack of infrastructure people were facing severe hardships about better healthcare.