142 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

As per data, 83 cases were reported in Kashmir and 59 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,428 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,386.

A total of 3,16,632 have already recovered from the disease including the 136 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,410 active virus cases in J&K- 826 in Kashmir and 584 in Jammu.