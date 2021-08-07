142 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

Srinagar Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 142 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 83 cases were reported in Kashmir and 59 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,428 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,386.
A total of 3,16,632 have already recovered from the disease including the 136 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,410 active virus cases in J&K- 826 in Kashmir and 584 in Jammu.