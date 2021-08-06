144 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

Srinagar Aug 6: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 128 new COVID-19 cases, while one more patient died in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

As per data, 94 cases were reported in Kashmir and 50 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,286 while the death toll remains remains as 4,386.

A total of 3,16,496 have already recovered from the disease including the 98 recoveries in the last 24 hours.