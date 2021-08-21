144 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

Srinagar Aug 21: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 144 new COVID-19 cases, however no fresh fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 97 cases were reported in Kashmir and 47 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,095 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,401.
A total of 3,18,535 have already recovered from the disease including the 126 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,159 active virus cases in J&K- 730 in Kashmir and 429 in Jammu.