144 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no fresh fatality

As per data, 97 cases were reported in Kashmir and 47 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,095 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,401.

A total of 3,18,535 have already recovered from the disease including the 126 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,159 active virus cases in J&K- 730 in Kashmir and 429 in Jammu.