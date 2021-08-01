145 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

Srinagar Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 145 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh death was reported in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 97 were reported in Kashmir and 48 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,21,607 while the death toll has risen to 4,379.

A total of 3,16,017 have already recovered from the disease including the 109 recoveries in the last 24 hours.