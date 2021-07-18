146 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Kashmir

Srinagar July 18: Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases while one death was also reported in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 88 were reported in Kashmir and 58 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,19,901 while the death toll has reached 4,364.

A total of 3,13, 618 have already recovered from the disease including the 243 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.