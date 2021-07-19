146 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Kashmir

Srinagar July 19: Jammu and Kashmir Monday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases while one death was also reported in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 72 were reported in Kashmir and 51 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,024 while the death toll has reached 4,365.

A total of 3,13, 886 have already recovered from the disease including the 268 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.