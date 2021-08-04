Health

149 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Kashmir

Presently, there are a total of 1,314 active virus cases in J&K- 788 in Kashmir and 526 in Jammu.
COVID testing at TRC in Srinagar.Aman Farooq/GK File
Srinagar Aug 4: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 149 new COVID-19 cases, while one more patient died in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

As per data, 100 cases were reported in Kashmir and 49 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,22,014 while the death toll has risen to 4,385.

A total of 3,16,315 have already recovered from the disease including the 127 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,314 active virus cases in J&K- 788 in Kashmir and 526 in Jammu.

