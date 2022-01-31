Health
15 fresh COVID deaths, 2,550 new cases in J&K
Active cases stand at 36,372-9, 579in Jammu and 26,793 in Kashmir.
Srinagar, Jan 31: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded a single-day spike of 2,550 new COVID-19 cases- 1,576 in Kashmir and 974 in Jammu-even as five new deaths were reported in Kashmir and ten in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 4,35,425 while the death toll jumped to 4,675-2,389 in Kashmir and 2,285 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,94,379 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 6,433 in the last 24 hours.
