159 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

Srinagar Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases while one fresh fatality has been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 123 cases were reported in Kashmir and 36 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,951 while the death toll has risen to 4,401.
A total of 3,18,409 have already recovered from the disease including the 126 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,141 active virus cases in J&K- 716 in Kashmir and 425 in Jammu.