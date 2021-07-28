160 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

Srinagar July 28: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh death was reported in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 100 were reported in Kashmir and 60 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,21,026 while the death toll has risen to 4,376.

A total of 3,15,511 have already recovered from the disease including the 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours.