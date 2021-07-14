161 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, two deaths in Jammu

Srinagar July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 161 new COVID-19 cases while two deaths were also reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 123 were reported in Kashmir and 38 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,19,152 while the death toll has reached 4,360.

A total of 3,12,556 have already recovered from the disease including the 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.