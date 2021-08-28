Health
166 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu
Presently, there are a total of 1,211 active virus cases in J&K- 874 in Kashmir and 337 in Jammu.
Srinagar Aug 28: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 166 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh fatality has been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
As per the data, 137 cases were reported in Kashmir and 29 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,24,979 while the death toll has risen to 4,406.
A total of 3,19,362 have already recovered from the disease including the 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
