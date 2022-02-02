17 doctors, paramedics found absent from duty at DH Bandipora

Bandipora, Feb 2: The hospital authorities during a routine inspection found at least 17 doctors and paramedics absent from their duties at District Hospital Bandipora, following which the Medical Superintendent put them on notice and deducted their one-day salary.
“The absent staff has been ordered to explain their position failing which the case would be forwarded to the higher authorities according to the service rules,” says the order issued by the Medical Superintendent.
“During routine inspection of all the departments and sections on February 1, 2022 at 11:50 am, 17 doctors and paramedical staff of this hospital were found unauthorisedly absent from their duties, thus affecting patient care,” the order said. “In this regard, the defaulters of duties are directed to explain their position within 24 hours failing which their case will be forwarded to higher authorities for action as per service rules for dereliction of their duties.”
The order said, “The account in-charges are hereby directed to deduct one-day salary of these staffers.”