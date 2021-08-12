176 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities in J&K

Srinagar Aug 12: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 176 new COVID-19 cases while two fresh fatalities were also reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 80 cases were reported in Kashmir and 96 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,061 while the death toll has risen to 4,395.
A total of 3,17,359 have already recovered from the disease including the 164 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are a total of 1,307 active virus cases in J&K- 741 in Kashmir and 566 in Jammu.