176 new COVID-19 cases, two fresh fatalities in J&K

As per data, 80 cases were reported in Kashmir and 96 in Jammu taking the overall infection tally to 3,23,061 while the death toll has risen to 4,395.

A total of 3,17,359 have already recovered from the disease including the 164 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are a total of 1,307 active virus cases in J&K- 741 in Kashmir and 566 in Jammu.