179 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Jammu

Srinagar July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Saturday reported 179 new COVID-19 cases while one death was also reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 117 were reported in Kashmir and 62 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,19,755 while the death toll has reached 4,363.

A total of 3,13, 375 have already recovered from the disease including the 277 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.