181 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one fresh fatality in Jammu

Srinagar July 29: Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 181 new COVID-19 cases, while one fresh death was reported in Jammu in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 114 were reported in Kashmir and 67 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,21,207 while the death toll has risen to 4,377.

A total of 3,15,686 have already recovered from the disease including the 175 recoveries in the last 24 hours.