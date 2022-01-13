2 bank employees test positive

Kupwara: At least two employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Unisoo branch in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 following which the branch was closed for two days as a precautionary measure.
An official said that all the employees posted at the branch had been asked to get their COVID-19 tests done so that the virus could be contained.
The employees testing positive for COVID-19 have home quarantined themselves so that the chain could be broken.
Customers of the branch of the bank have been asked to utilise J&K Bank’s digital banking channels to conduct their transactions during the time the bank remains closed.
Meanwhile, the concerned branch head Mubashir Ahmad confirmed to Greater Kashmir that two of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
“The bank will remain closed on Friday and Saturday during which other staff members will carry out their COVID-19 tests,” he said.
Ahmad impressed upon the customers to follow all COVID guidelines while visiting the branch of the bank.