2 complex surgeries performed in  Rajouri hospital

Rajouri, Oct 16: Doctors in Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Rajouri have performed two complex surgeries with patients include a young woman and a child.
In an official statement, Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood H Bajar said that the institute is committed to convert maximum open surgeries into minimal access surgeries Laproscopically.
Regarding this surgery, he said that a twenty eight years female with a large right renal cyst had been frequently admitted in the hospital with acute pain in abdomen and was managed with analgesics only.
"The patient in the course of time was diagnosed as having renal (kidney) cyst on ultrasonography and she was than put on conservative treatment but without any response." said Dr Mehmood.
He added that the surgery was planned after a diagnostic workup including CT scan while the patient has now undergone surgery and Laparoscopic aspiration with de-roofing of cyst has been done.
The post operative period remained uneventful and the patient has been discharged from the hospital and is doing well, Dr. Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri further said.
He further said that a child has also undergone surgery where a Urachal cyst was excised Laproscopically.