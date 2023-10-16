2 complex surgeries performed in  Rajouri hospital

In an official statement, Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood H Bajar said that the institute is committed to convert maximum open surgeries into minimal access surgeries Laproscopically.

Regarding this surgery, he said that a twenty eight years female with a large right renal cyst had been frequently admitted in the hospital with acute pain in abdomen and was managed with analgesics only.

"The patient in the course of time was diagnosed as having renal (kidney) cyst on ultrasonography and she was than put on conservative treatment but without any response." said Dr Mehmood.