2-day medical camp culminates at GDC Baramulla

"The main objective of this camp was to provide medical help to students who find it difficult to take medical consultations from experts due to various reasons including lack of time and resources," the college handout read.

Doctors from key specialisations including General Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Obstetrics and Gynecology rendered their services at the two-day camp, which was inaugurated by Principal GDC Baramulla Prof. Muhammad Farooq Rather.