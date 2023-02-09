2 doctors banned from doing private practice

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday banned two doctors from doing any private practice across J&K.
As per the order, Dr Zafarullah, Assistant Professor (ENT) and Dr Shafaqat Ahmad Lone, Associate Professor (ENT) of Government Medical College Baramulla have been banned from doing any private practice.
These doctors allegedly use to refer patients from Government hospitals to Private Hospitals for availing treatment under AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme and illegal up-coding of packages,”
“Pending enquiry to the allegations, regarding the issue related to the referral of patients from Public hospital to Private Hospitals for availing treatment/benefits under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme and illegal up-coding of packages, two doctor s are hereby banned from doing any private practice across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with immediate effect.” reads the order.
In order to provide the best and most advanced health care facilities to the people of Jammu Kashmir, the government launched the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in convergence with the central government's AB-PMJAY scheme to provide free-of-cost 'Universal Health Insurance Coverage' up to Rs five lakh per family on a floater basis.
At present 97 per cent of the population of Jammu and Kashmir has insurance cover. As on date, 60 lakh people in Jammu and Kashmir have been issued the “Golden Cards” and 16.36 lakh families have been provided with the health insurance under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogaya Yojana (PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)-SEHAT schemes.