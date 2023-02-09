2 doctors banned from doing private practice

Srinagar: Health and Medical Education Department on Thursday banned two doctors from doing any private practice across J&K.

As per the order, Dr Zafarullah, Assistant Professor (ENT) and Dr Shafaqat Ahmad Lone, Associate Professor (ENT) of Government Medical College Baramulla have been banned from doing any private practice.

These doctors allegedly use to refer patients from Government hospitals to Private Hospitals for availing treatment under AB PM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme and illegal up-coding of packages,”

“Pending enquiry to the allegations, regarding the issue related to the referral of patients from Public hospital to Private Hospitals for availing treatment/benefits under AB PM-JAY & AB PM-JAY SEHAT Scheme and illegal up-coding of packages, two doctor s are hereby banned from doing any private practice across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with immediate effect.” reads the order.