2 injured in scuffle at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri

Rajouri: The premier health institution Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri witnessed chaotic scenes as employees ran into a scuffle with each other in full public view.

The nursing staff of the hospital staged a massive protest demonstration alleging hooliganism by outsider miscreants.

Official sources said that the issue came to fore on Monday morning when a delegation of nursing staff visited the Office of Medical Superintendent in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

They complained of favouritism in allotment of duties which resulted in a verbal duel between these employees and some store section employees.