2 injured in scuffle at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri

Rajouri: The premier health institution Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri witnessed chaotic scenes as employees ran into a scuffle with each other in full public view.
The nursing staff of the hospital staged a massive protest demonstration alleging hooliganism by outsider miscreants.
Official sources said that the issue came to fore on Monday morning when a delegation of nursing staff visited the Office of Medical Superintendent in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
They complained of favouritism in allotment of duties which resulted in a verbal duel between these employees and some store section employees.
They said that some other employees present in the administrative block got the matter pacified but later a scuffle broke out between employees of the nursing cadre and the store section.
"Scuffle broke out in full public view and attendants present in the hospital ran for their safety and chaotic scenes were witnessed in the hospital creating unrest," official sources said.
They further stated that the scuffle lasted for a brief time.
"Two employees sustained injuries in the incident who were Vishav Sharma from nursing cadre and Nasir Khan from store section," the official sources said.
The nursing cadre employees of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri including staff nurses, theatre technicians held a massive protest demonstration against the administration of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri accusing it of favouritism in the institution badly affecting the healthcare.
They said that some blue eyed employees in the hospital have been attached in different sections other than their actual postings creating a mess in the hospital and those not having any support from administrative or political class have to perform multiple duties.
They added that the matter has been time and again taken up with management of Associated Hospital of GMC Rajouri but the administration is supporting the influential employees to manage their attachments.
Later, Additional SP Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar Sharma, Deputy SP Parupkar Singh, Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Dr. Mehmood H Bajar met the protesting employees and informed them that an inquiry into the matter had been started. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. They informed that an employee of the hospital has been placed under suspension and the protesters later got pacified by this assurance.