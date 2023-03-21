2 more districts in Kashmir declared TB free

Srinagar: Two more districts in Kashmir have been declared as tuberculosis (TB) free.

With this Kashmir division has three TB free districts which include Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama.

Besides that, Srinagar has got a gold medal under sub-national TB certification.

Dr Adfar Yaseen, State Tuberculosis Officer (STO) told Greater Kashmir that two more districts have been given the TB elimination certification. “ Budgam, Anantnag and Pulwama are now TB free districts. Other districts, Srinagar and Kupwara have also achieved the target and have been placed in the gold category. Baramulla is still in the bronze category,” she said.