203 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Jammu

Srinagar July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 203 new COVID-19 cases while one death was also reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 129 were reported in Kashmir and 74 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,19,355 while the death toll has reached 4,361.

A total of 3,12,890 have already recovered from the disease including the 334 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.