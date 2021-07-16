221 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Jammu

Srinagar July 14: Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday reported 221 new COVID-19 cases while one death was also reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 118 were reported in Kashmir and 103 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,19,576 while the death toll has reached 4,362.

A total of 3,13, 098 have already recovered from the disease including the 208 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.