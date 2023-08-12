229 posts of doctors, paramedics vacant in Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla

Srinagar, Aug 12: Nearly 229 posts of doctors and paramedics are lying vacant in Ganderbal, Kangan, Handwara, Boniyar and Sub District Hospital Kreeri in Baramulla district.
This information was provided by the hospital authorities under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M MShujah.
As per the data, at District Hospital Ganderbal, there is a shortage of three Consultants, one Medical Officer, 33 paramedical staff and 3 clerical staff.
There is also a vacancy of 16 Medical Officers and 13 Consultants in the district.
As per details available with CMO Ganderbal, the post of one Anaesthesia doctor, one Surgeon and one ENT are lying vacant.
Meanwhile, at Trauma Hospital Kangan, 35 positions of doctors and paramedics are lying vacant.
At the Office of the Block Medical Officer, Handwara, of the sanctioned 18 Doctor positions, only 11 are filled, leaving 7 positions vacant.
No doctors have retired from service in the past six months. Moreover, 7 Doctor positions, 23 Paramedical Staff positions, and 3 Clerical Staff positions are unfilled.
Besides, the Primary Health Center Magam is without a Dental Surgeon.
At Sub District Hospital Kreeri, 33 positions are vacant including Consultant positions and Medical Officer.
In Zachaldara block, 35 vacancies for doctors and paramedics have not been filled so far. The posts are vacant at SDH Zachaldara, PHC Zachaldara, PHC Wadipora, PHC Behnipora, AD Wadder, MAC Bown and many more.
Similarly, in Boniyar, 8 doctor positions, 3 Senior Pharmacists, and 2 Superintendent Pharmacists are lying vacant.
Many district and sub-district hospitals in Kashmir are still understaffed and vacancies have not been filled up thus puncturing the claims of authorities about strengthening the health care system.
Over 100 posts of doctors and 450 posts of paramedics are lying vacant in different district hospitals of Kashmir.