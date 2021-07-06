231 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in J&K in last 24 hrs

Srinagar, July 6: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 231 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours.
As per data, 148 fresh cases were reported in Kashmir and 83 in Jammu taking the overall case tally to 3,17,481.
One fresh fatality each was reported from Kashmir and pushing the death toll in J&K to 4,345, data said.
As per data, 421 COVID-19 patients recovered in J&K in the last 24 hours—169 from Jammu division and 252 from Kashmir.
Overall, a total of 3,09,554 patients have recovered from the deadly viral disease.
That effectively leaves a total of 3,582 active COVID-19 cases in J&K- 1,578 in Jammu and 2,004 in Kashmir.