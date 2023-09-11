2nd round of Mission Indradhanush 5.0 starts in J&K

Srinagar: In a bid to immunize children, who were partially or never immunized, Director Family Welfare, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) and Immunization, Dr Tabasum Jabeen launched the 2nd phase of Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 immunization campaign at NTPHC, Abi Dal Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that while launching the campaign Director said the Mission Indradhanush 5.0 is a vaccination program aimed to cover all those children and pregnant women who remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

She said that the primary focus of the campaign is on ensuring that every child receives life-saving vaccines. She also said that the initiative is also intended to be the big leap for achieving Measles & Rubella elimination in the country by ensuring that every child under 5 years of age has completed the two-dose schedule of Measles and Rubella Containing Vaccine (MRCV).

Dr. Tabasum Jabeen further elaborated that the campaign is now fully supported by U-WIN portal through which all the entries including registration, vaccination and digital immunization certificate generation will be done by entering the phone number of beneficiaries which will help health staff as well as parents of the children to know about their due doses.

She said that with this feature health officials will have digital due list and individual beneficiaries will receive SMS alerts reminding them of next due doses and acknowledgement of the same. This ensures effective tracking of beneficiaries which includes children aged 0-5 and pregnant women.

Director Family Welfare also added that after the registration of the children on the first dose, they will be able to administer second dose anywhere in the country on the production of their mobile number or Aadhar number.

Dr. Tabasum Jabeen also complimented the health officials for their tireless job and instructed them to get 100% vaccination done by activating all the vaccinators.

The first phase of the program was launched from August 7 to 12 while as the third phase will commence from October 9 to 14.