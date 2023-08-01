3 out of every 4 J&K children are anemic

To address the grave issue, the J&K Health and Medical Education Department has launched the Test, Treat, Talk Anemia campaign across the 20 districts.

The National Family Health Survey – 5 (NFHS-5) data revealed that the prevalence of anemia in children aged between six months and 5 years is 72.7 percent. This means that their hemoglobin levels are less than 11 g/dl or 11 points, as it is generally referred to as. Shockingly, the prevalence of anemia has risen from 54 percent of the under 5 population as measured by NFHS 4, carried out a decade ago. Similarly, the prevalence of anemia among women, pregnant and non-pregnant is to the tune of 50 percent approximately, according to the NFHS 5 data.