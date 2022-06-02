300 health workers trained for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has trained 300 medicos and paramedics in High Altitude Medicine at Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare (RIHFW) Dhobiwan for upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
They were trained under the guidance and directions of Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Rather, FW), Dhobiwan under ‘Training of Trainers’ program in High Altitude Medicine ahead of the Yatra commencement from June 31.
The training program was organized in collaboration with Office of the Director-General Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.
The health workers were imparted training in high altitude mountain sickness, high altitude pulmonary edema, high altitude cerebral edema, acute coronary syndrome, Arrhythmias, oxygen therapy, emergency drugs, defibrillators, AED, transport of patients, auto CPR machine, airway management, basic life support and stabilization techniques etc.
Almost 40 trained trainers were deputed by the Directorate on rotation basis to impart special training to staff for the hassle free management of patients during Yatra.
The aim of the workshop was to create a pool of trainers to conduct the training which shall be deliberated to all the medical, paramedical & supportive staff of the directorate of health services and allied departments.
Dr MA Rather while signifying the importance of the high altitude medical emergency training said the department has devised a training calendar and all the major stakeholders are trained.
The trainers gave the participants extensive training about the latest protocols and procedures to be adopted while managing a patient of high altitude-related illness.
The training was unique in way as the field-based and problem-solving approach was so well put across by the trainers. Real-time simulation was done as the participants did hands-on management while trekking Pahalgam and Gulmarg range.
Dr M A Rather also said that all ongoing works in terms of health care services are in pace as per the directions and shall be delivering advanced health care services as per the level of hospital assigned en route.
He said this year health care facilities at Baltal Base Camp shall be a boon in terms of providing advanced health care services to pilgrims in any kind of medical emergency.