300 health workers trained for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: The Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has trained 300 medicos and paramedics in High Altitude Medicine at Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare (RIHFW) Dhobiwan for upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

They were trained under the guidance and directions of Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Rather, FW), Dhobiwan under ‘Training of Trainers’ program in High Altitude Medicine ahead of the Yatra commencement from June 31.

The training program was organized in collaboration with Office of the Director-General Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.