333 fresh Covid cases, one death reported in J&K

Srinagar, July 19: Jammu and Kashmir reported 333 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in nearly six months, even as one death was also reported in the same period, officials said.
They said that 187 cases were reported from Jammu division and 146 from Kashmir division, taking the overall tally to 457517.
Of the fresh cases, 168286 were reported from Jammu division and 288898 from Kashmir.
There was one death from Jammu region due to disease in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 4760 —2334 in Jammu and 2426 in Kashmir.
A total of 70 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—30 from Jammu division and 40 from Kashmir Valley leaving the active cases at 1402 — 801 in Jammu and 601 in Kashmir.