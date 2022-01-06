349 fresh COVID cases reported in J&K, 202 from Jammu division alone

Srinagar, Jan 6: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 349 new COVID-19 cases- 147 in Kashmir and 202 in Jammu-even as two new deaths in Jammu and one in Kashmir were reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,42,768 while the death toll remains jumped to 4,533-2,332 in Kashmir and 2,201 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 3,36,186 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 116 in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 2049 active cases in J&K- 987 in Kashmir and 1062 in Jammu.