4 of family found unconscious in Handwara, hospitalised

Kupwara, Jan 14: Four members of a family were hospitalised on Saturday morning after they were found unconscious in Machipora village of Handwara following which they were immediately evacuated by locals to District Hospital Handwara.
Medical Superintendent District Hospital Handwara told Greater Kashmir that they received four members of a family on Saturday morning who were unconscious. “After initial treatment the siblings were referred to Srinagar,however ,their parents are stable and were discharged from hospital later,” he added.
“The emission of smoke from wooden Bukhari has caused them suffocation and timely rescue by locals saved them. Had there been a gas heater, the scene could have been different. People should not resort to prolonged use of gas heaters to thwart any eventuality,” he added.
The family members have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat, his wife Kulsooma Begum, son Mubashir Ahmad Bhat and daughter Mehreen.