400 children with ASD registered at IMHANS

Srinagar: Over 400 children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) were registered at the Child Guidance and Wellbeing Center of Institute Of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) Kashmir.

According to the official data, 37 children with ASD were registered in the last three months from January to March 2023.

As per a recent report by CGWC-IMHANS which was sponsored by UNICEF, the prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is about 2.34 percent among children under the age group of four to six years in the Kashmir valley.

Dr Zaid Wani, Professor, Psychiatry department at IMHANS, who is also heading Child Guidance And Wellbeing Center ( CGWC), told Greater Kashmir that Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests in early childhood.