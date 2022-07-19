5 lakh J&K residents received free treatment, says Government

Srinagar: Ayush- man Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB- PMJAY) Sehat has crossed a major milestone of providing 5 lakh free treatments to the citizens of J&K, the govern- ment said Monday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said the AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme had become a ray of hope for poor families who could not afford health treat- ment at prestigious and well- known medical institutes in the country.

Chief Executive Officer Ayushman Bharat, Ayushi Sudan said that under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary Health and Medi- cal Education, M K Diwedi, State Health Agency J&K had crossed the significant milestone of providing 5 lakh free treatments under AB- PMJAY Sehat scheme.

Sudan has emphasised launching IEC activities to create mass awareness among the people so that more and more people get registered for the Sehat scheme and are provided free treatment.

Special drives were launched by SHA to ensure that no one was left without a golden card so that they were entitled to the benefits of the Golden Card.

Sudan said that the department would continue to organise special drives till every citizen was covered under this scheme.

Recently, a special initia- tive was launched for women

and their families associated with JKRLM to provide them free treatment.

To provide much-needed relief to the people of J&K, the Sehat scheme was launched in convergence with AB-PMJAY by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

AB-PMJAY Sehat scheme in J&K provides health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year to all the residents at the empanelled hospitals.

The scheme covers up to three days of pre-hospitali- sation and 15 days of post- hospitalisation expenses including diagnostics and medicines.