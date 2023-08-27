54 Bn CRPF organises health camp in Srinagar

Srinagar: The 54 Battalion CRPF deployed in the picturesque city of Srinagar organised a free medical camp at Harwan, Srinagar for the benefit of the local residents.

The medical camp received overwhelming response from residents who visited the camp in large numbers for medical assistance. The medical camp was aimed at reaching out to the residents of Srinagar by providing them with free medical consultation and medicines.

Rendering necessary help and associating with the locals in areas of its deployment is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of the Central Reserve Police Force which continuously inspire the force personnel to walk extra mile beyond the call of duty in order to help the citizens. This cultural heritage served as motivation not just for this medical camp but for innumerable other humane initiatives that the force personnel undertook and will continue to undertake in future. The medical camp was organised under the supervision of Prabhat Kumar Sandwar, Commandant 54 Battalion, assisted by the officers and men of 54 Bn and a team of doctors and healthcare personnel from 54 Bn, 144Bn, PHC Harwan, and Government Sub Divisional Hospital, Hazratbal. Mathew A. John, DIG Srinagar South accompanied by Dr R C Bishariya, DIG Medical, GC Srinagar inspected the medical camp and interacted with the civilians.