54 influenza cases reported at CD Hospital, SKIMS Soura

"All the patients had Covid like symptoms but after testing, their results were negative for Covid and positive for influenza H1N1. H3N2 is the variant of H1N1. The symptoms of both the variants are the same but, in our laboratory, we have an antigen for H1N1. H3N2 cannot be determined," he said.

He said that some patients had symptoms of Pneumonia and others had common symptoms like running nose, mild cough etc.

"Currently, we have three cases of influenza admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). But there is no need to panic," he added.

Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told Greater Kashmir that there are only four cases of H3N2 cases.

"We do not have many cases of H3N2 at the Institute," he said.

However, SKIMS Out Patient Department (OPD) at the internal medicine and pulmonology department received at least 30 cases of people with flu symptoms.

Dr Mudasir Qadri, Associate Professor, Internal & Pulmonary Medicine, SKIMS Soura told Greater Kashmir that post Covid, influenza is common and there is no need to worry. He said that the department registered patients with flu symptoms and adenovirus.