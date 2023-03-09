54 influenza cases reported at CD Hospital, SKIMS Soura

Srinagar: Atleast 54 influenza (H3N2 and H1N1) cases have been reported at Chest Disease (CD) Hospital Srinagar and SKIMS Soura so far.
According to the official figures accessed by Greater Kashmir, CD hospital registered a maximum of 50 cases of H3N2 and H1N1 cases in the last two months and SKIMS registered only four cases.
However, 900 cases of people with flu-like symptoms have also been registered at the Out Patient Department (OPD) every month at Internal & Pulmonary Medicine SKIMS Soura.
Medical Superintendent, Chest Disease hospital (CD), Saleem Tak told Greater Kashmir that out of 50 cases of influenza, there were suspected H3N2 cases and confirmed H1N1 cases.
"All the patients had Covid like symptoms but after testing, their results were negative for Covid and positive for influenza H1N1. H3N2 is the variant of H1N1. The symptoms of both the variants are the same but, in our laboratory, we have an antigen for H1N1. H3N2 cannot be determined," he said.
He said that some patients had symptoms of Pneumonia and others had common symptoms like running nose, mild cough etc.
"Currently, we have three cases of influenza admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). But there is no need to panic," he added.
Medical Superintendent, SKIMS, Soura, Dr Farooq Jan told Greater Kashmir that there are only four cases of H3N2 cases.
"We do not have many cases of H3N2 at the Institute," he said.
However, SKIMS Out Patient Department (OPD) at the internal medicine and pulmonology department received at least 30 cases of people with flu symptoms.
Dr Mudasir Qadri, Associate Professor, Internal & Pulmonary Medicine, SKIMS Soura told Greater Kashmir that post Covid, influenza is common and there is no need to worry. He said that the department registered patients with flu symptoms and adenovirus.
"During Covid waves, pneumonia was commonly seen among patients but these days, there are less cases of pneumonia. Whenever a patient with comorbidities visits our OPD with the flu and other symptoms, we immediately admit them," he added.
Dr Qadri said that the children, elderly and people with comorbidities should take precautions.
" People need to avoid gatherings and follow proper hygiene," he added.
In India, a sudden increase in cold and flu cases has become a major source of concern.
Scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have linked these cases of persistent cough and fever to the Influenza A subtype H3N2.
The ICMR has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics in the face of the currently circulating H3N2 influenza and the rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country.