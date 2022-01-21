5,720 new COVID cases, five fresh deaths in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 21: Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded a single-day spike of 5720 new COVID-19 cases- 3830 in Kashmir and 1890 in Jammu-even as four new deaths were reported in Jammu division and one in Kashmir in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,84,381 while the death toll jumped to 4,591-2,350 in Kashmir and 2,241 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 344908 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 1877 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 34882-11602 in Jammu and 23280 in Kashmir.