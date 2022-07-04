Health

58 new Covid cases, one death in J-K

There are 577 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,50,057, the officials said.
58 new Covid cases, one death in J-K
A health worker sorts a swab sample for COVID-19 testing in Kashmir. [Representational Image] Mubashir Khan/GK File
Press Trust of India

Srinagar, Jul 4: Jammu and Kashmir reported 58 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the Union Territory to 4,55,391, while one new fatality due to the disease pushed the death toll to 4,757, officials said here.

While 28 cases were reported from Jammu division, 30 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, they said.

The new fatality was reported from Jammu division, the officials said.

There are 577 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,50,057, the officials said.

Covid-19 cases in J&K

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com