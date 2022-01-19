5,818 new COVID cases in J&K, four fresh deaths in Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 19: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded a single day spike of 5,818 new COVID-19 cases- 4,066 in Kashmir and 1,752 in Jammu-even as four new deaths were reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has risen to 3,72,669 while the death toll jumped to 4,579-2,347 in Kashmir and 2,232 in Jammu, officials said.
A total of 341854 patients have recovered from the disease so far including the 1255 in the last 24 hours.
Active cases have surged to 26236-Jammu and 9336 in Jammu and 16900 in Kashmir.