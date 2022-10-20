59 medicine batches fail to qualify CDSCO random drug sample test

Srinagar: Atleast 59 medicine batches which include Paracetamol, Montelukast, Azithromycin, ACILOC failed to qualify Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) random drug sample test.
The CDSCO Drugs Control Department had taken 1456 samples, out of these, 1397 samples were found to be of standard quality while 59 of them were declared as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ).
State Drugs Controller Lotika Khajuria told Greater Kashmir that all the stock of medicines have been recalled and now legal action will be taken.
“All the necessary actions against the manufacturers will be taken under drug provisions. In this case, the concerned drug Controller would take action where the sale has been happening in our country,” she said.
Khajuria said that in Kashmir, if any medicine fails the quality test in the lab, they issue drug alerts.
These drug samples which are declared not of standard quality include Paracetamol Tablets IP 650 mg, Ascorbic Acid Tablets IP 500 mg manufactured by ANG Lifesciences India, Montelukast Sodium and Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets IP (Viznil) manufactured by Tirupati Medicare Limited, Atorvastatin Tablets IP 20 mg manufactured by Galpha Laboratories, Azithromycin Tablets IP 500mg AZUSTAN-500 Tablets manufactured by Mediwell Biotech and others.
Furthermore, other popular drug samples that are declared not of standard quality include Pure & Cure Healthcare’s Clopidogrel and Aspirin Tablets I.P, Divalproex Sodium Tablets IP 500 mg, Zee Laboratory’s Vildazem M 1000 (Vildagliptin 50 mg & Metformin Hydrochloride 1000 mg Tablets I.P.), and etc.
Apart from this, few batches of Ranitidine Tablets IP 150 mg (ACILOC 150) manufactured by Cadila Pharmaceuticals and few batches of Rosuvastatin Calcium Tablets IP 10 mg manufactured by Synokem Pharmaceuticals are on the list.
Dr Mir Mushtaq Ahmad, Spokesperson, Directorate of Health Service, Kashmir told Greater Kashmir that if these batches of medicines were found here, all the necessary steps will be taken.
“We have a Drugs department, who will be handling this issue. If they find such sales happening in J&K, they will accordingly take action,” he said.
Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia.
These include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup.