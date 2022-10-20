59 medicine batches fail to qualify CDSCO random drug sample test

“All the necessary actions against the manufacturers will be taken under drug provisions. In this case, the concerned drug Controller would take action where the sale has been happening in our country,” she said.

Khajuria said that in Kashmir, if any medicine fails the quality test in the lab, they issue drug alerts.

These drug samples which are declared not of standard quality include Paracetamol Tablets IP 650 mg, Ascorbic Acid Tablets IP 500 mg manufactured by ANG Lifesciences India, Montelukast Sodium and Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets IP (Viznil) manufactured by Tirupati Medicare Limited, Atorvastatin Tablets IP 20 mg manufactured by Galpha Laboratories, Azithromycin Tablets IP 500mg AZUSTAN-500 Tablets manufactured by Mediwell Biotech and others.

Furthermore, other popular drug samples that are declared not of standard quality include Pure & Cure Healthcare’s Clopidogrel and Aspirin Tablets I.P, Divalproex Sodium Tablets IP 500 mg, Zee Laboratory’s Vildazem M 1000 (Vildagliptin 50 mg & Metformin Hydrochloride 1000 mg Tablets I.P.), and etc.