6 in 10 Indian workers suffering from pandemic-led imposter syndrome

The 'impostor syndrome' is a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts his/her skills, talents or accomplishments.

According to the report, the self-doubt seems to be a byproduct of working in isolation for nearly two years as 33 per cent of professionals say the pandemic has negatively impacted their confidence at work.

The findings showed that lack of face-to-face support from supervisors and peers (40 per cent), having to take on new responsibilities (34 per cent), and having to use more technology (31 per cent) are the top three work stressors for professionals in India.

Amid the stress, more than 8 in 10 Indian professionals are considering a job change this year and flexible working arrangements are their top-most priority.

The report said that the job reshuffle in India is being led by freshers with up to one year of work experience (94 per cent) and Gen Z professionals (87 per cent), who are more likely to consider changing jobs in 2022.

The professionals are leaving their current jobs due to poor work-life balance (30 per cent), not enough money (28 per cent), or greater career ambitions (23 per cent).