60 COVID cases, 90 recoveries reported in J&K in last 24 hours

Srinagar, Oct 25: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases- 51 in Kashmir and nine in Jammu however no new death has been reported in the last 24 hours.
The case tally has effectively risen to 3,31,698 while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,429—2,175 in Jammu and 2,254 in Kashmir.
A total of 3,26,433 patients have recovered from the viral disease including the 90 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Presently, there are 835 active cases in J&K—129 in Jammu and 706 in Kashmir.