63 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one death in Kashmir

Srinagar July 23: Jammu and Kashmir Friday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases while one death was also reported in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.

Of the fresh cases, 30 were reported in Kashmir and 33 in Jammu as per data thus taking the overall infection tally to 3,20,403 while the death toll has reached 4,374.

A total of 3,14, 620 have already recovered from the disease including the 166 recoveries in the last 24 hours alone.