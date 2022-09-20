650 active Tuberculosis cases reported in Rajouri

Rajouri: Despite huge awareness efforts and free diagnosis and treatment, late reporting in health institutions, even after prolonged symptoms, is promoting the spread of Tuberculosis infection, with 650 active cases of tuberculosis infection in the district and 5 cases found in the month thus far.

According to information obtained by Greater Kashmir, there are 650 active cases of tuberculosis in the district as of September 20, with these instances coming from all regions of the district.

According to officials, all of these cases were discovered using various detection techniques in designated health institutions around the district, including the district TB Hospital Rajouri.

They also stated that all of these activities are on treatment and that the majority of patients who are now active with TB infection have a primary infection, which is typically confined to the respiratory tract.

Officials also stated that 5 cases of illness have been identified so far in September.