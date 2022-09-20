650 active Tuberculosis cases reported in Rajouri

Rajouri: Despite huge awareness efforts and free diagnosis and treatment, late reporting in health institutions, even after prolonged symptoms, is promoting the spread of Tuberculosis infection, with 650 active cases of tuberculosis infection in the district and 5 cases found in the month thus far.
According to information obtained by Greater Kashmir, there are 650 active cases of tuberculosis in the district as of September 20, with these instances coming from all regions of the district.
According to officials, all of these cases were discovered using various detection techniques in designated health institutions around the district, including the district TB Hospital Rajouri.
They also stated that all of these activities are on treatment and that the majority of patients who are now active with TB infection have a primary infection, which is typically confined to the respiratory tract.
Officials also stated that 5 cases of illness have been identified so far in September.
They stated that the Rajouri district has been divided into five units for Tuberculosis management via Rajouri, Kandi, Sunderbani, Nowshera, and Kalakote, with a total of 177 samples from all five blocks tested in the first twenty days of September, with a total of 432 samples tested in the Rajouri block, which includes Darhal, Thanamandi, Manjakote, and Rajouri tehsils.
Officials further stated that the daily target for testing is between fifty and sixty, with the tests being undertaken being of a molecular type.
District Tuberculosis Officer Rajouri, Dr Khalid Mansoor said that many Primary Health centres, as well as Community Health centres in the district, are designated for treatment as well as detection of tuberculosis whereas the main institution is the district TB Hospital which is located behind the old district hospital complex in Gujjar Mandi of Rajouri town.
On being questioned about a number of cases in the district, Dr Khalid said that the only reason behind this is the late response of people towards prolong symptoms.
“ Whenever anyone has symptoms of TB, he or she should immediately report in the designated health institution for tuberculosis where free of cost detection and diagnosis is done through sputum samples and the treatment of tuberculosis is completely free and in addition, a monthly aid of 500 rupees is given to the patient.” Dr Khalid said.
He mentioned the symptoms of TB as a prolonged cough for more than two weeks, loss of appetite, loss of weight, uneasiness, and blood in the sputum.
He said that early response by people and timely detection will not only lead to a check of infection on the spread of infection in other people but also causes lengthy treatment procedure for the patient.
Regarding facilities in District TB Hospital, Dr Khalid said that all necessary facilities for diagnosis and treatment of Tuberculosis are there in the district hospital that includes advanced digital X-ray machines, different types of testing machines including molecular testing, all kinds of necessary medicines and expert support and counselling.
Dr Khalid added that the department is going to start a fresh drive of an awareness campaign which will be aggressive in nature.