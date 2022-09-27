7 out of 10 cardiac patients can be saved with CPR: Experts

Professor Aditya Kapoor, head of cardiology department at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), said: "A sudden interruption in electrical impulses causes the heart to stop beating. This condition is called SCA. As the heart stops supplying blood to the brain and other vital organs, the brain starts to die within three minutes. If the blood supply is not restored, patient's death is certain."

He said that late President APJ Abdul Kalam could have been saved had someone in the audience at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, performed CPR when he suddenly collapsed while delivering a lecture.

He said that the same thing happened in the case of actress Reema Lagoo.

The doctor further said that sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), kills about two million people every year in India.