70% of drug abusers in Kashmir resort to intravenous use: Health Director

Speaking at an event commemorating World Mental Health Day, Dr Rather said that the importance of addressing mental health issues is a fundamental right and has a close connection between mental health and overall well-being.

“All the health is revolving around mental health. Today we have done both these things together so that people know that only those who are mentally weak go into addiction whether it is smoking, or other addictions. Smoking is a gateway only. After that, they go into other addictions,” he said.

Dr Rather said that addiction often starts with smoking and that it serves as a gateway to other forms of substance abuse.