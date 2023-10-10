70% of drug abusers in Kashmir resort to intravenous use: Health Director

Srinagar, Oct 10: Director Health Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, on Tuesday said that 70% of drug abusers resort to intravenous drug use.
Rather said the results of a survey conducted in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department and the Psychiatric Department of Government Medical College, Srinagar was shocking.
“Out of 70,000 people, 50,000 people were IV drug users. Where have we reached? The registered people, and even without them, that is the tip of the iceberg. The rest is a story of homes. That is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
Speaking at an event commemorating World Mental Health Day, Dr Rather said that the importance of addressing mental health issues is a fundamental right and has a close connection between mental health and overall well-being.
“All the health is revolving around mental health. Today we have done both these things together so that people know that only those who are mentally weak go into addiction whether it is smoking, or other addictions. Smoking is a gateway only. After that, they go into other addictions,” he said.
Dr Rather said that addiction often starts with smoking and that it serves as a gateway to other forms of substance abuse.
“Addiction treatment facilities have been established in every district of Kashmir, and their outpatient and inpatient services have seen a rise in usage,” he said.
He said a new training programme initiated by the Government of India in collaboration with NIMHANS Bangalore (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) aims to enhance the capabilities of healthcare professionals and paramedics involved in mental health services.
“The training will be provided at various levels, from district to sub-district, primary health centers (PHCs), and wellness centers. This initiative is expected to contribute significantly to improving mental health services across the region,” Rather said.