70% people in J&K exposed to ill effects of tobacco: Advisor Bhatnagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday said that the prevalence of tobacco was very high and 70 percent of people in households were exposed to ill effects of tobacco in J&K.

Addressing a media sensitisation workshop here, he said that the cause of cancers, cardiovascular diseases including other diseases was the use of tobacco.

“Prevention of tobacco use in J&K will make a huge difference as people here prefer smoked tobacco to chewing tobacco. Around 70 percent of people in households and 60 percent in offices are exposed to the ill effects of tobacco. The use of tobacco chewing has reduced across the country. We have controlled it to a large extent. So, we need to have better enforcement,” Advisor Bhatnagar said.