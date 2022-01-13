70 students, officials part of Gulmarg Skiing Camp test positive for COVID

Srinagar: Around 70 students and officials, who were part of the skiing camp at Gulmarg organised by Jammu and Kashmir Youth Services and Sports (YSS) have been tested positive for COVID-19.
An official of the YSS department, who is also part of the camp said that around 120 students and officials were participating in the camp and around 70 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.
He said that as per protocol students before becoming part of the camp were asked to send to their RT-PCR tests which they did and they all were negative. “Later, RAT tests were also conducted which also came negative,” the official said.
The official said that before few days after it was reported that there are some positive cases in general area of Gulmarg on the directions of Director Tourism G N Itoo mass sampling was done and on Thursday after around six days their reports were received and reports showed around 70 positive. He said that they have segregated positive and negative cases and isolated them besides that all precautions are being taken in this regard.
“There is no need to worry as all positive children are asymptomatic and fine,” the official said.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Winter Games Association (WGA) Thursday announced the postponement of skiing championship slated for January 17 in Gulmarg in the wake of Covid outbreak. (KNO)