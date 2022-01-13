70 students, officials part of Gulmarg Skiing Camp test positive for COVID

He said that as per protocol students before becoming part of the camp were asked to send to their RT-PCR tests which they did and they all were negative. “Later, RAT tests were also conducted which also came negative,” the official said.

The official said that before few days after it was reported that there are some positive cases in general area of Gulmarg on the directions of Director Tourism G N Itoo mass sampling was done and on Thursday after around six days their reports were received and reports showed around 70 positive. He said that they have segregated positive and negative cases and isolated them besides that all precautions are being taken in this regard.

“There is no need to worry as all positive children are asymptomatic and fine,” the official said.