74-year-old cancer patient receives a new lease of life after complex laparoscopic surgery

Jammu: In a major advanced laparoscopic cancer surgery, well-known laparoscopic and gastrointestinal cancer surgeon, Dr Sandeep Bhat, performed a major and complicated “laparoscopic” partial gastrectomy of a 74 year old cancer patient here.

The major advanced laparoscopic cancer surgery, which is probably a new such initiative here, was performed at Ankur Maitrika hospital in Jammu.

73 year old patient, known case of hypertension, emphysema, hypothyroidism and with a negative blood group was found to have a tumor in the distal part of the stomach, Dr Bhat said.

"The patient was investigated and evaluated. CT scan didn't show any evidence of locally advanced and or metastatic disease", he said adding the patient was planned for laparoscopic Partial Gastrectomy (removal of half of stomach with nodal dissection), an advanced and a complicated Laparoscopic cancer surgery which was further accentuated by the associated comorbidities.