74-year-old cancer patient receives a new lease of life after complex laparoscopic surgery

Jammu: In a major advanced laparoscopic cancer surgery, well-known laparoscopic and gastrointestinal cancer surgeon, Dr Sandeep Bhat, performed a major and complicated “laparoscopic” partial gastrectomy of a 74 year old cancer patient here.
The major advanced laparoscopic cancer surgery, which is probably a new such initiative here, was performed at Ankur Maitrika hospital in Jammu.
73 year old patient, known case of hypertension, emphysema, hypothyroidism and with a negative blood group was found to have a tumor in the distal part of the stomach, Dr Bhat said.
"The patient was investigated and evaluated. CT scan didn't show any evidence of locally advanced and or metastatic disease", he said adding the patient was planned for laparoscopic Partial Gastrectomy (removal of half of stomach with nodal dissection), an advanced and a complicated Laparoscopic cancer surgery which was further accentuated by the associated comorbidities.
Dr Bhat said that the surgery was performed successfully and the patient was discharged on 6th post operative day. The surgical team comprised Dr Sandeep Bhat, Devinder, Ranjeet and other OT staff. The anesthesia team was headed by Dr Rohit Gupta, a senior anesthetist and intensivist at the Ankur Maitrika super specialty hospital.
Dr Bhat has been trained in advanced laparoscopic gastro intestinal cancer procedures from Medanta Gurgaon and Galaxy Care Hospital, has been a faculty to many conferences and workshops and has various national and international publications to his credit.